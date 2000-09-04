AOL: EPGs Not for sale

Elaborating on its pledge not to discriminate against unaffiliated programmers on its interactive television service, AOL last week told regulators that placement on AOLTV's electronic program guide is not for sale.

AOL said it will not give programming partners preferential placement on AOLTV's electronic program guide, nor will the service negotiate fees for better positioning on the guide.

"AOL does not view channel positioning as an appropriate means of generating revenue," AOL officials told FCC staffers reviewing the company's proposed merger with Time Warner.

Instead, programming will be segmented by category, such as music, news, sports, etc. Within each category, programming will be listed in the same order as the local cable franchise's channel assignments.