AOL earnings hold up

Cable did well, but advertising revenues dropped at AOL Time Warner Inc.

during the third quarter.

Time Warner Cable's revenues climbed by 17 percent to $1.8 billion. Cash flow

grew 11 percent to $791 million, about $50 million short of one analyst's

expectations.

Ad revenue actually increased 41 percent to $175 million because systems

increased the number of networks on which they sell local avails.

At the networks unit, Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and The WB Television

Network ad sales dropped 5 percent, but that was more than offset by gains in

license fees and a jump at Home Box Office.

Companywide revenue increased 6 percent to $9.3 billion, but cash flow rose

16 percent to $2.3 billion.