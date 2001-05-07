AOL, CompUSA make marketing deal

America Online and computer retailer CompUSA Inc. have struck a cross-promotional marketing alliance.

The companies said Monday AOL products and services will be offered to CompUSA shoppers, and AOL will promote CompUSA across across several brands. CompUSA will create AOL displays in its 218 CompUSA Superstores nationwide and extend special subscription offers for AOL's Web service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

- Richard Tedesco