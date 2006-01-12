AOL Buys Video Searcher

America Online has acquired privately held Internet video search firm Truveo, Inc. and will be using Truveo’s proprietary “Visual Crawling” video search technology on the AOL.com portal, AOL said this week.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Truveo, founded in 2004 with backing from venture-capital investors among others, has developed unique search technology that is good at locating hard-to-find video files that are hidden behind other applications on a Web site, says an AOL spokesperson.