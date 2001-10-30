AOL Broadband debuts in Charlotte
America Online has launched of its AOL High-Speed Broadband service over
the Time Warner Cable system in Charlotte, N.C.
Charlotte becomes the thirteenth market in which AOL has introduced its deluxe broadband service.
Subscribers to the AOL high-speed service pay $44.95 for
unlimited use of their broadband account and $2.95 per hour for dial-up use.
Members who want to get unlimited broadband connectivity, and unlimited access to AOL's network from any location, can pay the single price of $54.95 per month. - Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.