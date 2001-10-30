AOL Broadband debuts in Charlotte

America Online has launched of its AOL High-Speed Broadband service over

the Time Warner Cable system in Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte becomes the thirteenth market in which AOL has introduced its deluxe broadband service.

Subscribers to the AOL high-speed service pay $44.95 for

unlimited use of their broadband account and $2.95 per hour for dial-up use.

Members who want to get unlimited broadband connectivity, and unlimited access to AOL's network from any location, can pay the single price of $54.95 per month. - Richard Tedesco