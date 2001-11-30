AOL broadband comes to Big Apple
Time Warner Cable is bringing two new broadband services to its New York City
customers.
America Online's AOL High-Speed Broadband and EarthLink's High Speed Internet
will soon be available to Time Warner's 1.2 million New York customers.
AOL has now introduced its new high-speed service in more than a dozen
markets across the country as part of a phased rollout.
The AOL and EarthLink services are similarly priced.
AOL broadband subscribers pay $44.95 per month for unlimited use of their
broadband account and $2.95 per hour for dial-up use.
Members who want unlimited broadband connectivity pay the single price $54.95
per month. EarthLink users pay $41.95.
Time Warner Cable also has its own broadband service, Road Runner, which is
available in some parts of New York City.
- Allison Romano
