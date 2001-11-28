AOL brings its broadband to L.A.
Anaheim, Calif. -- America Online has launched its AOL High-Speed
Broadband service on Time Warner Cable's Los Angeles system.
AOl has introduced the service into more than a dozen
markets across the nation as part of phased rollout.
The high-speed service offers news reports from CBS News, CNN, and the Weather Channel, sports highlights from the NFL, NBA, and NASCAR, as well as CNNSI, HBO Sports, CBS Sportsline, and Turner Sports.
Subscribers to the AOL broadband service pay $44.95 per
month for unlimited use of their broadband account and $2.95 per hour for
dial-up use.
Members who want to get unlimited broadband connectivity pay $54.95 per month.
- Richard Tedesco
