AOL axes 1,700 jobs

America Online unveiled plans to kill 1,700 positions in its core business Unit and Netscape on Wednesday.

Most of those positions - 1,200 jobs - are from its core business, while another 500 jobs are being dropped from AOL's joint Netscape operation with Sun Microsystems.

The cuts follow a round of 2,000 layoffs early in the year related to the AOL-Time Warner merger.

The moves were presented as part of a reorganization

that includes an expanding role for the AOL Broadband Group to push penetration

of AOL services on the cable, DSL, and satellite platforms.

In a prepared statement, AOL president and CEO Barry Schuler said the moves are aimed at making AOL 'nimble and flexible, while maximizing the benefits of our size and scale.' - Richard Tedesco