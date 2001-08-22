AOL axes 1,700 jobs
America Online unveiled plans to kill 1,700 positions in its core business Unit and Netscape on Wednesday.
Most of those positions - 1,200 jobs - are from its core business, while another 500 jobs are being dropped from AOL's joint Netscape operation with Sun Microsystems.
The cuts follow a round of 2,000 layoffs early in the year related to the AOL-Time Warner merger.
The moves were presented as part of a reorganization
that includes an expanding role for the AOL Broadband Group to push penetration
of AOL services on the cable, DSL, and satellite platforms.
In a prepared statement, AOL president and CEO Barry Schuler said the moves are aimed at making AOL 'nimble and flexible, while maximizing the benefits of our size and scale.' - Richard Tedesco
