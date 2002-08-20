AOL, AT&T/Comcast close to resolving TWE breakup

AOL Time Warner Inc. is close to a deal that would unwind its Time Warner Entertainment partnership with AT&T Corp.

The partnership, owned 28 percent by the telephone company, has tied up some

of AOL Time Warner's best assets for years, including Home Box Office, Warner Bros. and Time Warner

Cable.

The breakup would have AOL Time Warner taking full ownership of the content assets and

leaving the cable systems in a new partnership with Comcast Corp. (which is in the

process of buying AT&T's cable operations).

AOL Time Warner would pay AT&T about $2 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in stock for

its stake in the content assets and leave AT&T with 25 percent to 30 percent of the

cable operation -- a stake that could be worth $5 billion. That would value

AT&T's stake at $8.5 billion, about 33 percent less than the telco had been

seeking.

The old Time Warner Inc. sold off pieces of the TWE partnership 10 years ago to

get debt off its balance sheet. One buyer was U S West Inc., which spun off a cable

unit, MediaOne Group Inc., which was acquired by AT&T in 2000. Time Warner

executives realized quickly that they had given up control of the company's best assets,

and they have been trying to unwind the deal since 1994.