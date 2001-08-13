AOL anticipates layoffs
AOL Time Warner is about to unveil substantial second round of layoffs in its American Online unit, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The layoffs are expected to involved hundreds of workers at AOL's Dulles, Va. headquarters. In January, AOL laid off 725 of its 15,000 workers as part of a job cutback of 2,000 workers tied to the merger between AOL and Time Warner.
