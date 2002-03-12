AOL adds new cable markets

America Online Inc. said Tuesday that its membership surpassed the 34 million mark, with its subscribers using the service for more than 1 billion total hours

each month.

The company, a wholly owned unit of AOL Time Warner Inc., said it continues to offer its high-speed Internet-access service in new markets.

The company said it added four more cable markets to the 20 Time Warner Cable

markets offered last fall.

AOL said it expects the service to be available to all 40 Time Warner Cable markets by the summer.