Anzio Williams Named WCAU VP of News

Anzio Williams, last seen running the newsroom at Hearst Television's KCRA Sacramento, is the vice president of news at WCAU Philadelphia. He succeeds Chris Blackman, who left the station June 15.

"I'm so proud to be part of the hardest working news team in Philadelphia," said Williams. "This is a great news town, and I cannot wait be a part of this community."

Eric Lerner took over as GM at the NBC owned station in March.

"We're thrilled to welcome Anzio to our leadership team," said Lerner. "He has a distinguished record of accomplishments as a news manager and as a proven leader. He is a great addition to our team."

Rick Gevers' Newsletter previously reported Williams' hiring at NBC.

Williams departed KCRA June 18, citing "a desire to pursue some other career interests and opportunities." Prior to running Hearst TV's successful Sacramento news operation, Williams was news director at WDSU New Orleans.