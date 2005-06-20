Anything To Get Out of Bristol

Over the course of 50 consecutive days, ESPN’s SportsCenter at 6 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. will originate from a different state, giving everybody in America proximity to co-anchor Chris Berman’s excruciating puns.

SportsCenter Across America begins July 17 at Boston’s FenwayPark following the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that night. Unusual highlights: July 21, in Fairbanks Alaska, Berman and Stuart Scott originate from the the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics; on July 30, they are at the Cardboard Boat Racing Championship in Heber Springs, Ark.; and on Aug. 20 catch them at the Pie-Eating Contest in Machias, Maine. The stunt concludes Sept. 4 with a battle axe-throw and border collie herding competition from the Highland Games and Celtic Fling in West Allis, Wis. (Incidentally, when ESPN debuted 26 years ago, its prime time lineup wasn’t as good as this.)