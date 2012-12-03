Antonitis Tapped for KTXD Dallas GM Job

Broadcast veteran Mark Antonitis has been named vice

president and general manager at KTXD Dallas, an independent station owned by

London Broadcasting.





Antonitis had been president and general manager at KRON

from 2004 to 2008. In 2010, he joined media consultancy CJ&N as a

principal, heading up its business development and service innovation efforts.





Antonitis also ran KELO Sioux Falls and KWQC in the Quad

Cities.





"This is an exciting opportunity. It's the kind of

challenge I've been preparing for my entire career," said Antonitis.

"I'm particularly happy it's coming with an innovative and growing company

like London Broadcasting."



KTXDhas assembled a who's who of past Dallas anchor greats for its The Texas Dailycurrent events

show. The station also shows Me-TV programming.





"All of us at London Broadcasting feel that Mark is

uniquely qualified for the Dallas leadership position and we feel fortunate to

employ Mark with his years of experience in large market television," said

Philip Hurley, London executive VP and COO.