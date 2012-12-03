Antonitis Tapped for KTXD Dallas GM Job
Broadcast veteran Mark Antonitis has been named vice
president and general manager at KTXD Dallas, an independent station owned by
London Broadcasting.
Antonitis had been president and general manager at KRON
from 2004 to 2008. In 2010, he joined media consultancy CJ&N as a
principal, heading up its business development and service innovation efforts.
Antonitis also ran KELO Sioux Falls and KWQC in the Quad
Cities.
"This is an exciting opportunity. It's the kind of
challenge I've been preparing for my entire career," said Antonitis.
"I'm particularly happy it's coming with an innovative and growing company
like London Broadcasting."
KTXDhas assembled a who's who of past Dallas anchor greats for its The Texas Dailycurrent events
show. The station also shows Me-TV programming.
"All of us at London Broadcasting feel that Mark is
uniquely qualified for the Dallas leadership position and we feel fortunate to
employ Mark with his years of experience in large market television," said
Philip Hurley, London executive VP and COO.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.