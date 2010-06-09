Antonitis Joins CJ&N As Principal

Former KRON San Francisco President/General Manager Mark Antonitis has joined the consulting firm CJ&N as a principal. Antonitis will lead the company's new business development and service innovation.

Antonitis is an innovative local TV manager; he spearheaded a video-journalist initiative at KRON well before "VJs" became commonplace, had pushed for a content-sharing arrangement with rival stations years ago, and oversaw a wide array of local programs on the Young Broadcasting station, many of them sponsored by local advertisers.

Antonitis also spent time atop KELO Sioux Falls and, most recently, KWQC in the Quad Cities.

"Mark is one of the truly unique individuals in the media industry," said CJ&N Principal Bruce Northcott. "He brings to our company a long track record of fresh ideas and creative approaches. We have known and worked alongside Mark throughout the past 25 years, and have found him to be a strong leader with a pragmatic business approach. We're excited about bringing his energy and problem-solving skills to our team of media professionals."

CJ&N is short for Crawford Johnson & Northcott.

CJ&N Principal Jill Johnson said Antonitis' deep station-level experience will benefit clients. "At KRON, Mark handled a challenging economic situation with innovative ideas, including leading one of the first transitions to a staff that emphasizes video journalists (VJs)," she says. "There aren't many people who have his combination of creative thinking and managerial innovation, and we're thrilled about having him on our team."

Antonitis said CJ&N represented the right fit at this stage of his career. "I've been looking for some time for just the right opportunity, and in CJ&N I have found it," he said. "It's a company with integrity and a great foundation of smart, experienced people, serving a base of exceptional television station clients. Together, we will help our clients become successful survivors as the local television industry continues its evolution."