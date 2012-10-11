Antoniotti Named WTAE News Director

Justin Antoniotti has been named news director at WTAE Pittsburgh. He starts immediately at the Hearst TV station and succeeds Alex Bongiorno.

Antoniotti comes from sister station WYFF Greenville. Michael J. Hayes, WTAE president and GM, ran WYFF before coming on board at WTAE in 2011.

"WTAE is fortunate to welcome a news director with Justin's leadership acumen," said Hayes. "With his breadth of experience and strong news instincts, Justin will expand WTAE's depth of coverage, bringing strong operational and managerial expertise."

Bongiorno departed WTAE for "personal and family reasons," according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

During Antoniotti's five years at WYFF, it earned five Station of the Year honors from South Carolina Associated Press and four from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. Prior to WYFF, Antoniotti was assistant news director at Hearst TV's WISN Milwaukee.

"I have been very fortunate to have already worked at two great Hearst Television properties," said Antoniotti. "I look forward to working with the talented Channel 4 Action News Team and building on the great legacy at WTAE."