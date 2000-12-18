Antiviolence Effort

The entertainment industry is being asked by a group of 10 health organizations to curtail the violence in its offerings. The groups-including the American Medical Association and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-put together a list of priorities on which to focus, including "[reducing] exposure to media violence."

That means urging parents to "monitor and control the use by children of television, music, videogames and the Internet" and urging "the media industry to reduce the amount of violence in TV programming, the movies, music, videogames, and the Internet; depicting successful nonviolent solutions for anger and conflict; and depicting accurately the pain, remorse, and other consequences of violence and violent behavior on individuals, families and society."