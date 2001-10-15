Anti-terrorism act expected to pass

The House and Senate are expected to reconcile and pass anti-terrorism

legislation this week that will allow cable subscribers' phone and data records

to be searched without notifying them.

This changes a law that requires cable operators to notify subscribers if

officials want to check their records, but the change only applies to phone and

data information, and not to video selections.

Cable-industry sources said the bill was not controversial because it put

cable operators in an awkward position when law-enforcement authorities came to

them with subpoenas to search subscriber records.

According to the Cable Act of 1984, cable operators are required to first

notify subscribers before granting officials access to their records, even if

officials show subpoenas.

Last Thursday, the Senate passed by a 96-1 vote its version of the bill, the

Uniting and Strengthening America (USA) Act.

The House passed by a 337-79 vote its version Friday, the Provide Appropriate

Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (PATRIOT)

Act.