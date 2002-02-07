Anti-noncompete bill advances in Ariz.

A bill that would outlaw noncompete clauses in broadcasting contracts

cleared a second hurdle in the Arizona legislature, winning a 17-8 vote.

The bill had easily cleared committee earlier last month.

As a largely Republican and right-to-work state, Arizona would be a far more

unusual place for such a law than Massachusetts, where the American Federation

of Radio and Television Artists won its first victory against noncompete

clauses.

But Republican Sen. Scott Bundgaard, not AFTRA, has taken the lead so

far.

'It's certainly not politics as we've known them,' said lobbyist Art Brooks

of the Arizona Broadcasters Association, which opposes the legislation.

Brooks said his group will continue its efforts against

the bill in the state's House.

AFTRA is backing the bill with the lobbying support of Hugh Downs, who

lives in Arizona.