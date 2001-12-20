Anti-liquor-ad bill on tap?

Reps. Frank Wolf (R-Va.), Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) and Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) called on NBC Thursday to reverse its decision to air liquor

advertisements.

'For the health, safety and welfare of the young people of this country who

are faced with so many temptations in their lives today, and the moms and dads

who never want to have to answer that fateful call in the middle of the night

about the fatal car crash, we implore NBC to reverse its decision, reassert its

social responsibility and put back into place its self-regulated ban on liquor

advertising,' Wolf and Roybal-Allard wrote.

Markey chose not to sign the letter, and he may not co-sponsor any

legislation Wolf may introduce, but he supports Wolf's call for NBC to return to

its former ban, Markey staffer Colin Crowell said.

Wolf and Roybal-Allard warned NBC that they would hold 'extensive hearings'

on the issue and they may introduce legislation 'to replace the system of

self-regulation of hard-liquor advertising with mandatory federal

regulation.'

NBC said it is taking a responsible approach to liquor advertisements, which

are appearing on TV with increasing frequency.

'NBC's recent decision to begin airing advertising for distilled spirits

under strict standards does not mean that alcohol will now begin to be

advertised on television -- that is already happening,' NBC Television president

Randy Falco wrote in an op-ed piece in the Washington Post Wednesday.

'What it does mean is that the advertising will now be more

responsible.'