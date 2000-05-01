Anti-drug efforts aiming at girls

On national "Take Our Daughters to Work Day" (April 26), the Clinton administration's Office of National Drug Control Policy rolled out two advertisements aimed at keeping girls off drugs. One ad stars professional figure skater Tara Lipinski; the other features the 1999 Championship Women's World Cup Soccer team.

The White House has budgeted $7 million to run the ads on The WB network, USA Network, TNN, MTV and ESPN2 from June through August as part of the National Youth Anti-Drug Media Campaign. Because the government is paying for the spots, networks will not get to count them toward their public service match.

ONDCP worked with Partnership for a Drug-Free America, New York ad agency Ogilvie & Mather amd the Dept. of Health and Human Services to develop the spots.