Anti-Broadcaster Ad Seeks Broadcasters

A Web ad criticizing Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell and broadcasters could be coming to a broadcaster near you, at least if the activists behind it have anything to say about it.

The Center For Digital Democracy funded the add, which was produced with the help of Common Cause and mediachannel.org. The Web ad was circulated in an e-mail link (http://www.hmprojects.com/thebiggiveaway.html) sent to members of all three groups, the press and others.



CDD Executive Director Jeff Chester says the groups will be trying to drum up enough green in the next day or two to buy radio and TV time for the spot.

Saying the FCC is about to allow broadcasters to rake in "even greater" profits thanks to the FCC's new digital rules, the ad calls on the public to contact Powell and their legislators and ask them to make sure that broadcasters use the airwaves for citizens, not just themselves.

