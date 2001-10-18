Anthrax hits Rather's office

A staffer in CBS News anchor Dan Rather's office has tested positive for skin anthrax.

The network would not name the staffer, but among other things, she opened Rather's mail.

"She is expected to make a full recovery; in fact, she feels fine," CBS News President Andrew Heyward said in a statement.

New York Mayor Giuliani said the woman has been feeling ill since since Oct. 1, but didn't worry too much until news broke last week that NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw's assistant had been infected after she spilled powder contained in a letter.

She has been treated with antibiotics since last Friday and her test came back positive Wednesday night.

Only the area immediately around her workspace was being quarantined.

Much of CBS News' work area has already been tested for anthrax, but results have not yet been released.

Officials are being much more conservative about testing employees and securing workspaces since tests of network newsrooms have been returned. - John M. Higgins