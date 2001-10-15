Anthrax case at ABC News

A seven-month-old-baby of an ABC News employee has tested positive for anthrax, and authorities are investigating whether other ABC employees have been exposed.

New York City and federal authorities also said they are now conducting "thorough" investigations and tests at all major media outlets in Manhattan.

No other ABC employees have tested positive for exposure to the bacteria, and it is unclear whether the unidentified infant baby boy was exposed at ABC News offices in Manhattan or elsewhere.

The baby, who tested positive for cutaneous (skin) anthrax, was at ABC News headquarters on West 66th Street Sept. 28, ABC News president

David Westin said.

Westin held a joint press conference late Monday night with New York City officials.

When asked why ABC News executives believe the baby was exposed at a network office, Westin told reporters, "The fact that there was the NBC [News] experience indicates that it was quite possible. It's possible that the child was

exposed somewhere elsewhere, but it just seems quite a coincidence, I think."

Westin said there are no reported symptoms among any ABC employees, and investigators are trying to track down where the exposure might have taken place.

He added that they have narrowed the investigation to two floors at ABC News' West 66th Street offices.

The ABC News incident comes only four days after NBC News first reported receiving a letter sent to anchor Tom Brokaw's office that also tested positive for anthrax.

Also on Monday, a letter opened at Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle's (D-S.D.) Washington, D.C., office tested positive for anthrax, as well.