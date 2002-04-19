Anthony: Self-regulate dietary-supplement ads

Federal Trade Commission member Sheila Anthony advised the media to do a better

job of policing dietary supplement ads, suggesting that the alternative would be

more enforcement actions by the FTC.

Anthony said that since Congress curtailed the Food and Drug Administration's power to review those

supplements, there has been a boom in "snake oil" salesmen.

Pointing to the more than 60 enforcement actions taken over the past five

years against dietary-supplement ads, she told an educational conference in

Washington, D.C., that there are "many more in the pipeline."

While saying these views were hers and not those of the commission, she

pointed out that according to FTC guidelines, advertisers and agencies can be

held liable for false claims.

"Major national newspapers, magazines, television, cable and radio stations

seem ready to accept the substantial advertising dollars of this industry

without question, often airing patently fraudulent ads," Anthony

said.