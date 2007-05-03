Trending

Anthony Ponce Joins WMAQ

By

Anthony Ponce is joining WMAQ-TV there as general assignment reporter from WISH-TV Indianapolis, where he had been since 2005.

That will make three members of the family on-air in Chicago, all on different TV stations.

Father, Phil, is anchor and host of Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV, while brother Dan is a general assignment reporter at WLS-TV.