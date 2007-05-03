Anthony Ponce Joins WMAQ
Anthony Ponce is joining WMAQ-TV there as general assignment reporter from WISH-TV Indianapolis, where he had been since 2005.
That will make three members of the family on-air in Chicago, all on different TV stations.
Father, Phil, is anchor and host of Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV, while brother Dan is a general assignment reporter at WLS-TV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.