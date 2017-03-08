Anthony Anderson to Host College Television Awards

Anthony Anderson, star of black-ish on ABC, will host the 38th annual College Television Awards May 24. The event happens at the Television Academy Foundation’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles.

The College Television Awards recognizes excellence in student-produced television.

“With his quick wit and vast experience in the television industry, we are certain Anthony will be the perfect host for this event celebrating student storytellers who represent the best and most diverse new content creators in the nation,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation.



Besides the awards, attendees will also take part in a two-day summit featuring industry leaders, and will participate in development workshops.

Besides his work on black-ish, Anderson also hosts To Tell the Truth on ABC.

“I was lucky to have had so many extraordinary opportunities, teachers and mentors in my early career,” he said. “Now I’m honored to take part in a program that welcomes and shines the spotlight on talented newcomers in our industry.”