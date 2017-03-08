Quaal Leadership Awards Recipients Announced

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced its Ward L. Quaal Leadership Awards and chairman's award, and a former B&C top editor is among the recipients.

The Quaal awards, named for the late president of WGN Continental Broadcasting in Chicago, are for "career contributions to the broadcasting industry." The recipients are Harry Jessell, editor and co-publisher of TVNewsCheck and NetNewsCheck and former editor of B&C; David Lougee, president of Tegna Media; Diane Sutter, president and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting; John David, executive VP of radio for the National Association of Broadcasters; Scott Knight (and the Knight family), president and CEO of Knight Media Group; and Larry Patrick, managing partner of Patrick Communications.

The Chairman's Award for contributions to the broadcast industry and community goes to William Duhamel, president of Duhamel Broadcasting.

The awards will be given out April 26 during the NAB Show.