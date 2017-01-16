Antenna TV Adds Three New Affiliates
Tribune’s Antenna TV, the classic TV multicast network, has expanded its footprint with three new stations, bringing its reach to 87% of U.S. households, the group announced Monday.
Tribune’s new affiliate agreements are with: KSCW, Gray’s CW affiliate in Wichita, Kan.; American Spirit’s WDBD, the Fox affiliate in Jackson, Miss.; and SagamoreHill’s NBC affiliate WLTZ Columbus, Ga.
With the additions, Antenna TV is now cleared on 131 affiliates across the country.
