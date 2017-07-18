Antenna TV Adding Nine New Shows to the Mix

Antenna TV, the Tribune-owned multicast network, will be adding nine classic TV series including Alice, Soap and Welcome Back, Kotter to its lineup later this year, Tribune announced Tuesday.

Benson, Growing Pains, Silver Spoons, Head of the Class and Murphy Brown also will air on Antenna. The new shows are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

“In the six years since Antenna TV has launched there has been a tremendous response from viewers enjoying the network’s classic programming and from stations seeing an increase in revenue,” said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting’s president of strategic programming and acquisitions. “This latest round of programming acquisitions will further broaden Antenna TV’s viewership, and we are looking forward to continued momentum for the network.”

Antenna TV airs in 132 DMAs across the country, reaching 88% of U.S. households, Tribune said.