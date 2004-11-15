Up the Ante

When CNBC President and CEO Pamela Thomas-Graham raises her glass at an

elite party this Thursday, she'll toast Maria Bartiromo's leap to

syndication.

In September, Bartiromo, one of CNBC's top stars, took the helm of NBC

Universal's The Wall Street Journal

Report, replacing Consuelo Mack. The tradeoff: leaving her post as

the first woman to report the news from the floor of the New York Stock

Exchange, though she'll keep her daily CNBC 3 p.m. show,

The Closing Bell. And she'll continue to

contribute to the cable network.

“This was a big opportunity for me. I backed off my CNBC duties

because I needed time and energy to plan the show and get the best guests I

could,” Bartiromo says. So far, guests have included embattled Merck CEO Ray

Gilmartin and Secretary of State Colin Powell.

WSJ Report kicked off the season with

several upgrades, including a big timeslot jump on WNBC New York, where it

moved from 5:30 a.m. to noon. “It was buried in a time period where it

didn't get a lot of attention,” says Frank Comerford, general manager and

president of WNBC. “New York City is the home of the financial marketplace.

We have a huge opportunity with a talent like Maria to make this a good growth

story for us.”

Other markets would agree: Dallas; Greenville-Ashville-Spartanburg,

S.C.; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee; Panama City, Fla.; Salt Lake City and Tri

Cities, Fla., have upgraded the show, which has seen a small uptick since its

relaunch. Still, it's averaging only a 0.7 rating season to date, per

Nielsen. However, in two key markets, New York and Washington, it's faring

much better. Both centers house the show's core audience of educated

households with $100,000-plus incomes. In both markets, the show is up 27% and

26% year-to-year, to 1.4 rating/9 share and 1.9/3 share, respectively.

“I personally will be disappointed if we don't get this show north

of a 1.0 or a 1.1 national rating in the first year,” says Chris West, vice

president of West Coast sales for NBC Universal Domestic Television.

To aid that effort, NBC Universal is creating 30- to 60-second

interstitials, called “Maria's Money Tips,” to promote the show. Stations

can sell sponsorships of the interstitials, which will be available after the

November sweeps, to local advertisers.