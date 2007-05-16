Anstrom Tops NCTA

Decker Anstrom is back on top of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

No, Kyle McSlarrow is still safely ensconced as president, but former NCTA President Anstrom has been elected chairman of the board of directorsof the association.

Anstrom, who headed NCTA from 1994 to 1999, is president and COO of Landmark Communications.

Also elected officers were Tom Rutledge, CAblevision COO, vice chairman; Bob Miron,chairman, Advance/Newhouse, secretary; and Pat Esser, Cox president, treasurer.