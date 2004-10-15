Another Round of Late Hosts

NBC sportscaster Ahmad Rashad and Everybody Loves Raymond head writer Tom Caltabiano are among next week’s guest hosts on CBS’ The Late Late Show.

Caltabiano will host the program on Oct. 18. KCBS entertainment reporter Lisa Joyner will host Oct. 19.

Former NFL wide receiver Rashad will fill in on Oct. 21; sports talk radio personality Jim Rome will appear the following evening.

The talk show, which airs at 12:30 a.m. ET following The Late Show With David Letterman, has been hosted by a rotating cast of guests since the departure of longtime host Craig Kilborn.