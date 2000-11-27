Another Race Too Close to Call

Like Florida's presidential returns, results from the DTV modulation showdown appear too close to call. The likely result: A tie will allow incumbent 8-VSB technology to remain the U.S. standard, but broadcasters will be unconvinced of its superiority. At least, that was the prediction of some attending a gathering of digital-TV group MSTV. The National Association of Broadcasters and MSTV will conclude comparative tests with COFDM technology in the Washington area this week and in Cleveland by mid-December. "There is a lot of promising ongoing work in the 8-VSB area," MSTV technology chief Victor Tawil told the crowd. Still, he refused to call the race early: "We are going to count every chad, every dimple, and make sure all the holes are punched."