Another Nexstar Station Closes Book

A second Nexstar station, KARK Little Rock, Ark., will preempt the Friday-night premiere of NBC midseason drama The Book of Daniel.

Wednesday, Nexstar's WTWO Terre Haute, Ind., said it would not air the first episode due to viewer complaints and would screen the show internally, and then decide about future installments.

On its Web site, KARK said: “After careful consideration, watching the program and most importantly listening to our viewers and engaging them in dialogue, we have decided not to air the NBC program.”

Other Little Rock viewers will still get to watch the program and decide for themselves, however. The local WB station, KWBF, will air Book of Daniel.

“While we respect NBC's [sic] position not to air this program, we are excited to provide an outlet for viewers here in central Arkansas to see the program,” Neal Ardman, VP of TV operations for parent Equity Broadcasting Corp., said in a statement.

KWBF was scheduled to run reality show Beauty and the Geek, which will now be seen on Sunday at 5 p.m.

NBC stands by the program as "a fictional drama about an Episcopalian priest's family and the contemporary issues with which they must grapple." They go on to say that, "We're confident that, once audiences view this quality drama themselves, they'll appreciate this thought-provoking examination of one American family."