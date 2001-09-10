Another NATPE no-show

Count Buena Vista among the growing number of syndicators not setting up shop on next year's NATPE convention floor.

A studio representative said last week that Buena Vista won't have its usual booth in Las Vegas in January. The tough economic climate and the fact that the studio has already solidly cleared its 2002 strip Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

were apparently factors in the change of plans, but the Disney unit joins a variety of other syndicators that are opting out.

However, the representative said Buena Vista won't be completely absent at NATPE and is "working with NATPE on other options" besides exhibiting its wares on the floor.

At this point, it's unclear whether Buena Vista will move to an off-site hotel location, which the domestic divisions at Warner Bros. and Carsey-Werner believe is a better, cheaper alternative.

It's not definite, but there's a strong chance King World's domestic arm, similarly citing the need to cut costs this year, will be off the floor in Las Vegas as well. Paramount is still undecided about keeping its presence at the NATPE floor.