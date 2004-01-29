Another Idol Night for Fox Ratings

American Idol fueled Fox to another ratings victory Wednesday night across the key measurements.

Idol drew 28.2 million viewers and averaged 11s and 12s in the key adult demos. Once again, lead-out 24 (a repeat episode) failed to hang on to most of Idol’s audience, pulling Fox’s nightly demo averages down to the mid-7s range. But nobody else came close.

CBS was distant second in total audience for the night, with an average 10.5 million viewers for 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, Becker and 48 HoursInvestigates. ABC was second in adults 18-49 with repeats of Wife & Kids and It’s All Relative, and originals of Bachelorette and Celebrity Mole. NBC was third in the 18-49 demo with repeats of The Apprentice, West Wing and Law & Order.

The WB won the weblet battle across the board with originals of Smallville and Angel. UPN brought up the rear with repeats of Enterprise and America’s Next Top Model.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 18.4 million; CBS, 10.5 million; NBC, 9.6 million; ABC, 8.9 million; WB, 5 million; UPN, 3 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 7.6 rating/19 share; ABC, 3.8/10; NBC, 3.3/9; CBS, 2.9/8; WB, 2.1/5; UPN, 1.1/3.