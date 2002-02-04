Another Gold for Sanders

Olympic gold medalist Summer Sanders is the new host of TWI's syndicated

series, U.S. Olympic Gold.

Sanders, who formerly co-hosted NBC's NBA Inside Stuff, will start on

U.S. Olympic Gold in March.

Sanders, who won four medals at the 1992 Barcelona games, replaces veteran

CBS Sports announcer Tim Ryan on the bimonthly series.

U.S. Olympic Gold is currently in its fifth season in syndication, and it

spotlights different Olympic athletes during each episode.