Another delay for EchoStar, Disney
EchoStar Communications Corp. and The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Family are taking
another two weeks to try to settle their carriage dispute out of court.
The two sides were due to appear Monday before a U.S. District Court judge in
Los Angeles, but the hearing was postponed for 14 days. It's the second
postponement in two weeks.
Legal wrangling erupted after EchoStar threatened to drop ABC Family from its
Dish Network Jan. 1.
EchoStar contended that changes in ABC Family's ownership (it used to be Fox
Family Channel) allow it to terminate its carriage.
Disney, however, asserted that the direct-broadcast satellite carrier is
trying to obtain lower carriage fees.
A judge granted Disney a temporary restraining order to keep EchoStar from
pulling down the channel New Year's Day.
