Another delay for EchoStar, Disney

EchoStar Communications Corp. and The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Family are taking

another two weeks to try to settle their carriage dispute out of court.

The two sides were due to appear Monday before a U.S. District Court judge in

Los Angeles, but the hearing was postponed for 14 days. It's the second

postponement in two weeks.

Legal wrangling erupted after EchoStar threatened to drop ABC Family from its

Dish Network Jan. 1.

EchoStar contended that changes in ABC Family's ownership (it used to be Fox

Family Channel) allow it to terminate its carriage.

Disney, however, asserted that the direct-broadcast satellite carrier is

trying to obtain lower carriage fees.

A judge granted Disney a temporary restraining order to keep EchoStar from

pulling down the channel New Year's Day.