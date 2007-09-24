Another ABC Producer Named White House Producer

The president tapped another ex-ABC newsman to handle what The Washington Post has called "visual image control."

Adam Belmar, senior producer for ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos in Washington, will head off this week to join the Bush administration. His last day is Thursday.

Belmar was named deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of communications for production.

He replaces Scott Sforza in the job, which is essentially to set up presidential video opportunities for maximum impact -- think the "Mission Accomplished" moment aboard that carrier. Sforza resigned over the summer

ABC has something of a corner on the job since Sforza had been an ABC producer, as well. This Week itself is hosted by a former administration official -- in this case, Clinton administration -- who made the jump in the other direction: Stephanopoulos.