Another ABC affiliate cans local news

Scanlan Television-owned ABC affiliate WBKP(TV) in Marquette, Mich.,

disbanded its news department Thursday, leaving 10 on-air and another five

behind-the-scenes news people without work.

The station blamed the loss of compensation from its network, ABC, in

addition to declining ad revenues.

It's the latest in a series of stations -- particularly ABC affiliates --

deciding that they can't make a go of local news.

General manager Susan Rutkofske told Broadcasting & Cable, 'It's

not a matter of being profitable, it's a matter of surviving.'

ABC officials could not be reached for comment.