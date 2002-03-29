Another ABC affiliate cans local news
Scanlan Television-owned ABC affiliate WBKP(TV) in Marquette, Mich.,
disbanded its news department Thursday, leaving 10 on-air and another five
behind-the-scenes news people without work.
The station blamed the loss of compensation from its network, ABC, in
addition to declining ad revenues.
It's the latest in a series of stations -- particularly ABC affiliates --
deciding that they can't make a go of local news.
General manager Susan Rutkofske told Broadcasting & Cable, 'It's
not a matter of being profitable, it's a matter of surviving.'
ABC officials could not be reached for comment.
