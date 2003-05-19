Annual Peabodys awarded

The "62nd Annual George Foster Peabody Awards" were presented Monday at the

Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

WGBH-TV Boston took top honors with four, followed by Home Box Office and noncommercial WNET-TV New York with three apiece.

Cable networks took home a total of nine awards, public TV stations eight,

commercial broadcasting networks and stations eight, noncommercial radio three

and three for international radio and TV.

In addition to Home Box Office's awards -- for The Gathering Storm, Six Feet

Under and Def Poetry Jam -- other cable winners

were:

Cable News Network - Terror on Tape

Courtroom Television Network - The Interrogation of Michael Crowe

Showtime - Bang Bang You're Dead

Turner Network Television - Door to Door

ESPN - The Complete Angler

BBC America - Almost Strangers

Among the commercial-station winners:

WISN-TV Milwaukee - "Sounding the Alarm," a story on fire safety that found

that most children are not awakened by smoke alarms

that most children are not awakened by smoke alarms KPRC-TV Houston - "DNA Protects Men of Dishonor," an investigation on

military DNA files used in criminal cases

military DNA files used in criminal cases WFAA-TV Dallas - "Fake Drugs, Real Lives," about a bogus drug

sting.

National Public Radio -- All Things Considered won two awards, for "The Sonic Memorial

Project" sound archive of Sept. 11 and "The Yiddish Radio Project."

Noncommercial WBEZ(FM) Chicago -- "Stories of Home," featuring

individual narratives about what "home" means.

A&E Network will broadcast the ceremonies Sunday,

May 25 at 4 p.m. EST.