Annual Peabodys awarded
The "62nd Annual George Foster Peabody Awards" were presented Monday at the
Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
WGBH-TV Boston took top honors with four, followed by Home Box Office and noncommercial WNET-TV New York with three apiece.
Cable networks took home a total of nine awards, public TV stations eight,
commercial broadcasting networks and stations eight, noncommercial radio three
and three for international radio and TV.
In addition to Home Box Office's awards -- for The Gathering Storm, Six Feet
Under and Def Poetry Jam -- other cable winners
were:
- Cable News Network - Terror on Tape
- Courtroom Television Network - The Interrogation of Michael Crowe
- Showtime - Bang Bang You're Dead
- Turner Network Television - Door to Door
- ESPN - The Complete Angler
- BBC America - Almost Strangers
Among the commercial-station winners:
- WISN-TV Milwaukee - "Sounding the Alarm," a story on fire safety that found
that most children are not awakened by smoke alarms
- KPRC-TV Houston - "DNA Protects Men of Dishonor," an investigation on
military DNA files used in criminal cases
- WFAA-TV Dallas - "Fake Drugs, Real Lives," about a bogus drug
sting.
National Public Radio -- All Things Considered won two awards, for "The Sonic Memorial
Project" sound archive of Sept. 11 and "The Yiddish Radio Project."
Noncommercial WBEZ(FM) Chicago -- "Stories of Home," featuring
individual narratives about what "home" means.
A&E Network will broadcast the ceremonies Sunday,
May 25 at 4 p.m. EST.
