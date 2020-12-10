Annecchino Named President of ViacomCBS Nets Int’l

ViacomCBS named Raffaele Annecchino president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, effective immediately.

Annecchino, who had been president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, succeeds David Lynn, who will be leaving the company after 24 years following a transitional period.

“Raffaele is an entrepreneurial, results-oriented leader with a proven ability to transform businesses and drive growth across diverse markets,” said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. “In recent years, Raffaele has taken on increased responsibility, demonstrating strategic and operational expertise that extends across a wide variety of geographies and platforms. His experience in expanding ViacomCBS’s international footprint, forging key partnerships and accelerating our push into mobile and digital platforms will be critical to building on our leadership positions across Europe, Latin America and Asia and realizing our global ambitions.”

Prior to joining MTV Networks International in 1997, Annecchino held positions at Turner International, Cartoon Network and CNN.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and help continue ViacomCBS’s strong momentum around the world,” said Annecchino. “We have an exciting opportunity to broaden the company’s reach through new, innovative distribution channels and partnerships, and I look forward to working with Bob and the rest of the team to execute against our growth initiatives.”