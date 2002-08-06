Anna tops ratings

She's no Ozzy or Sharon, but Anna Nicole Smith popped Osbournes-like

ratings when her new E! Entertainment Television reality sitcom debuted Aug.

4.

The Anna Nicole Show raced to the top of cable's Nielsens with

a 4.1 rating and 3.2 million households, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Only TNN: The National Network's World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. fare attracted more households.

The Anna Nicole Show joins an elite club of high-rated cable originals

that have come on this year.

Big-budget original dramas like FX's The Shield and USA Network's

Dead Zone and Monk have grabbed similar debut ratings.

After premiering to a 2.8 rating in March, MTV: Music Television's The Osbournes averaged a

4.4 rating for its season and soared to a 5.9 April 23.

The Anna Nicole Show was a hit with younger viewers; she harvested 1.7

million viewers 18 through 34 years old and 2.7 million adults 18 through 49.

E! finished the week of July 29 through Aug. 4 with a 0.7 average in prime time,

slightly above its recent Nielsen marks.

USA, too, is boasting of a big week for its originals. Monk

scored a 3.5 rating Aug. 2, while Dead Zone recorded a 2.8.

USA finished the week with a 1.7 average, tied for third with Cartoon Network

and Nickelodeon.

Turner Network Television led all cable channels with a 2.0 average, bolstered by three Law

& Order episodes that rated above 2.0, and Lifetime Television finished in second

with a 1.9 average.

ESPN, which averaged a 1.3 in prime time, kicked off its pro-football coverage

Aug. 3 with a San Francisco 49ers-Washington Redskins matchup that earned a

3.6 rating.