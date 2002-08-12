Anna sees ratings deflation

Some viewers tuned out Anna Nicole Smith in her second week on E!

Entertainment Television, but she still attracted a strong rating.

The Anna Nicole Show notched a 3.0 Nielsen Media Research rating Aug. 11,

down from a 4.1 for its Aug. 4 debut.

The reality spectacle continued to be a strong draw among the key demographic

groups (adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54).

The Anna Nicole Show grabbed 1.7 million viewers 18 through 34, second

only to TNN: The National Network's boy magnet, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. fare.

E! got a ratings boost from the show, finishing the week of Aug. 5 through 11

with a 0.7 average in prime time, up from a 0.5 in the weeks before Smith's

debut.