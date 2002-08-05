Anna pulls eyes to E!
Like her or not, E! Entertainment Television's new starlet, Anna Nicole Smith,
is pulling in viewers.
Her Anna Nicole Show debuted Sunday night to a 5.6 overnight Nielsen
Media Research rating.
Smith's reality sitcom (the show's theme song "Anna Nicole ... she's so
outrageous" was certainly fitting) predictably earned high marks in Los Angeles,
New York and Houston.
Final national numbers are expected Tuesday.
The final number is guaranteed to be a significant jump from E!'s recent
prime time ratings, which averaged a 0.5 in July.
