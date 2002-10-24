Anna is here to stay

Like it or not, The Anna Nicole Show is coming

back to E! Entertainment Television for a second season.

E! already has Anna Nicole under contract

for up to four seasons, but it is giving the green light for 13 more

episodes.

The new season will likely hit in March.

E! is making some changing to the production schedule.

In the first season, early episodes aired while the show was still filming

Anna Nicole's daily antics.

This time, E! will wrap production before the premiere.

'It created a little change in the dynamics,' E! executive vice

president of programming Mark Sonnenberg said. 'This is real life, and they couldn't

help but be aware of it.'

Season one wraps up Nov. 13 with Anna Nicole apparently

going on a date.