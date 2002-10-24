Anna is here to stay
Like it or not, The Anna Nicole Show is coming
back to E! Entertainment Television for a second season.
E! already has Anna Nicole under contract
for up to four seasons, but it is giving the green light for 13 more
episodes.
The new season will likely hit in March.
E! is making some changing to the production schedule.
In the first season, early episodes aired while the show was still filming
Anna Nicole's daily antics.
This time, E! will wrap production before the premiere.
'It created a little change in the dynamics,' E! executive vice
president of programming Mark Sonnenberg said. 'This is real life, and they couldn't
help but be aware of it.'
Season one wraps up Nov. 13 with Anna Nicole apparently
going on a date.
