Ann Ellis Named Sinclair Group Manager

Ann Ellis, former VP of sales at Communications Corporation of America (CCA), has been named group manager at Sinclair Broadcast Group, with oversight of stations in Eugene, Ore., Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore., Fresno-Visalia, Calif., Bakersfield, Calif., Boise, Idaho, Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas, El Paso, Texas, Amarillo, Texas, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo., Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash. and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, Co.

CCA was acquired by Nexstar in 2013. Ellis worked there from 2008 to 2014. Sinclair co-COO Steve Pruett is the former CCA CEO.

"Ann brings over 25 years of sales experience to Sinclair,” Pruett said. “In her time at Communications Corporation of America, she was responsible for all aspects of sales for 31 television stations in 10 markets. We look forward to bringing her sales and leadership expertise to these markets."

Prior to CCA, she was integrated sales account executive for KPNX Phoenix, and before that was account executive for independent AZTV in Phoenix.

"With a focus on training, development and management to use the valuable resources wisely that Sinclair can provide, I believe that our station teams will achieve a higher level of sales and overall performance,” she said.