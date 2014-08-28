Ann Biderman Out as ‘Ray Donovan’ Showrunner

Ann Biderman has stepped down as showrunner of Showtime’s Ray Donovan after two seasons. She has agreed to stay with the series as a creative consultant.

Showtime, which produces the series in addition to serving as its network home, declined to renew Biderman’s contract for the forthcoming third season. Ray Donovanwas renewed along with fellow sophomore drama Masters of Sex last week.

“Ann Biderman is a uniquely gifted writer and creator,” Showtime Networks president David Nevins said. “She has done great work on Ray Donovan from her very first pitch through the first two amazing seasons. Ray Donovan has become a signature asset for Showtime and Ann will continue as a creative consultant on the show. We look forward to continuing our relationship with her.”