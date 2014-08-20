Showtime Renews ‘Masters of Sex,’ ‘Ray Donovan’

Showtime has renewed its summer dramas Masters of Sex and Ray Donovan for third seasons.

Both will begin production early next year.

Masters of Sex, which moved to the summer for its sophomore season, has averaged nearly four million viewers per week across all platforms. Ray Donovan, meanwhile, has averaged five million weekly viewers.

Masters of Sex received five Emmy nominations, including guest acting nods for Beau Bridges and Allison Janney (who won at the Creative Arts Emmys last Saturday) and the lead actress nod for Lizzy Caplan. Ray Donovan’s Jon Voight also received a supporting actor nomination.